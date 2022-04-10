Polo Woman’s Garden Club holding annual perennial plant sale

POLO- The Polo Woman’s Garden Club will be hosting its annual perennial plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Polo Community High School agriculture department, 100 S. Union Ave, Polo. All plants that will be on sale are dug from local gardens.

Garden raffle baskets will be on display at the Polo First State Bank and the Blackhawk Area Credit Union. Raffle tickets will be $1 each or $5 for six baskets. The drawing for the baskets will be held at the plant sale on Saturday, May 7. You do not need to be present at the sale to win. All proceeds from the sale will be used for the advancement of gardening, city beautification, programs to stimulate an interest in co-operative gardening among amateurs, and to aid in the protection of forest, wildflowers, birds, and all pollinators.

If you have perennials you would like to share for the sale, please contact Carol Lindstrom at 815-973-2058 or Beth Green at 815-299-1416.