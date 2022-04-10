Home of Hope welcomes new client service coordinator

DIXON- Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center welcomed Netter Young as a new client services coordinator. Originally from Iowa, Young is educated in English, is a trained life coach and master of Reiki, a healing technique through touch.

Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center is a center created out of the need for cancer patients, survivors, and their families to share and heal. Their programs are designed to cover various aspects of living with cancer, including prevention education to stress-relieving wellness services.