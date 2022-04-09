Dixon, Oregon women join DAR chapter

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed new members: Sue Andrew and Sherrie Taylor of Oregon and Millie Dutchoff of Dixon.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage based service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ war for independence. The Rochelle Chapter began in 1900 and encompasses the towns of Amboy, Ashton, Chana, Creston, Davis Junction, Dixon, Franklin Grove, Kings, Leaf River, Malta, Monroe Center, Oregon, Paw Paw, Steward and Stillman Valley. The Daughters of the American Revolution encourages membership interest by any women aged 18 years or older and genealogical assistance is available to determine eligibility. The Rochelle Chapter can be contacted via the chapter’s website at https://ildar.org/chapters/rochelle/.

Millie Dutchoff (center) is shown with Regent Laurie Perry (left) and Chaplain Mary Lou Kator (right). Photo provided by Rochelle Chapter of DAR. (photo provided )