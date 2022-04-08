Turning Point CITI Church to host extreme Easter egg hunt

DIXON — Eggs dropped from a helicopter, including 60 golden eggs containing cash prizes, are part of an Eggstreme Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at Turning Point CITI Church, 944 Stony Point Road, Dixon.

Early attendance is encouraged. The egg drop is at 1 p.m. but activities start at 11:30 a.m. The event is free.

Lanes will be set up for different age groups: 1 to 4, 5 to 8 years, and 9 to 12. There were be eggs placed in advance, but eggs will also be dropped from a helicopter. One parent of a registered child will be drawn from lot at 12:30 p.m. to win a ride in the helicopter. Cow’s Coffee Truck will be on site and Hurts Donuts will be available for purchase. The church and 104.3 Life Point Radio are sponsoring the event.

Please bring your own Easter egg baskets. Registration is required at www.tpointchurch.net/events. For more information, please visit https://www.tpointchurch.net or connect on Facebook.