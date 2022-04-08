April 08, 2022
Sauk Valley
Polo Women’s Club plants pinwheel gardens, brings awareness to child abuse prevention

By Shaw Local News Network
From left: Louise Hall, Diane Stern Miller, Mayor Doug Knapp, Beth Green, Pat Kuhn, Sheila McMahon Dean, Gloria Bellows Schneider, and Mary Cimino attend the planting of a pinwheel garden. (Photo provided by the Polo Women's Club)

POLO — The Polo Women’s Club and Prevent Child Abuse Illinois planted pinwheel gardens on Friday, April 1 at Paul Grahling Park, Centennial Grade School, Applington Middle School, and the Polo Community High School.

Polo Mayor Doug Knapp read a proclamation from the city recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Pinwheels are a symbol of hope in this awareness campaign, so that communities working together can help prevent child abuse.

There is help for those in abusive relationships. HOPE of Ogle County, a domestic abuse agency, can be called at 815-562-8890

