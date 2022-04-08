CGH Health Foundation celebrates 35th anniversary

STERLING — The CGH Health Foundation will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with a virtual silent auction from Friday, April 29 to Tuesday, May 3.

Proceeds from the event will go to this year’s appeal campaign called Memories Matter. The campaign celebrates the lives of those affected by dementia.

The foundation’s Memories Matter initiative will be focused on raising awareness of the disease and offering resources and assistance. Donations to the annual fund drive will fund the effort. The foundation and CGH Medical Center will work with Alzheimer’s Association to offer a variety of resources to individuals living with the disease and their caregivers.

In the works: promotion of community awareness of the disease, providing educational programs for the community, providing professional staff education on diagnosis/treatment of the disease, creating support groups in the area, and hosting a community forum to learn from those dealing with dementia about the resources they need.

Baskets for the auction are needed by noon on Friday, April 22 at the Foundation office, 2600 N. Locust St., Sterling. To help, contact CGH Employee Division co-chairs Mimi Hicks at mimi.hicks@cghmc.com or at ext. 5745; Sandy Williams, CGH retiree, at ewsw65@gmail.com or 815-625-6769; or Foundation development officer Amanda Blaine at Amanda.blaine@cghmc.com or at ext. 5575.