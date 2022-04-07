Local chapter of Indivisible hosting Earth Day Challenge

OREGON — The Oregon-Mt. Morris chapter of Indivisible will be holding an Earth Day Challenge on Friday, April 22.

Members of Indivisible will be walking neighborhoods in Oregon and Mt. Morris to pick up trash and help residents rake and pick up twigs and branches.

The walk will start at the community garden at the Brethren Church, 409 W. Brayton Road, Mt Morris, and Mix Park, Webster and Fourth St’s., Oregon.

Some Indivisible members will also be wearing orange vests while doing the clean up and offering Ogle County Reusable Bags for those who say “Hi.” There may also be some oak seedlings provided by the Ogle County Waste Department for planting.

Indivisible is a political action group that promotes civic engagement. The Oregon/Mt. Morris chapter of Indivisible has around a dozen active members and meets every fourth Thursday of the month. The public is welcome to attend meetings, sign up for the group page or join the list serve to get more information.

For more information or to join Indivisible, email indivmmo@groups.io or PM message through the Indivisible Facebook page.