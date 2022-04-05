Whiteside County Mobile Unit to hold pop-up clinics

ROCK FALLS — The Whiteside County Health Department will have mobile unit pop-up COVID-19 clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at La Laguna Market, 301 Ave. G, Sterling, and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Sterling Park District Easter Egg Hunt located at Westwood Fitness & Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive, Sterling. The mobile unit will be providing COVID-19 boosters and vaccines. No appointments need to be made to receive a vaccine and/or booster on either day. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone age 5+ at both pop-up clinics.