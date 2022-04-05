47 fire departments will train in Amboy

AMBOY- The Amboy Fire Department will be hosting its annual training event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Amboy Firehouse, 25 N. East Ave Opening ceremonies for the event will start at 8 a.m.

The training event will cover four areas of training: administration/leadership, fire/EMS, fire training, and EMS training. More than 47 fire departments will be attending from areas with the farthest attendees coming from the Wichita West Fire Department. Instructors from the event are from areas including Texas, New York, Louisiana, Chicago, and other locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. A Brotherhood event is scheduled to take place after the training event.

The rapid fire keynote lectures will be given by retired fire department leaders. They will be addressing operational and administration topics. The speakers will deliver their individual sessions throughout the day and will end with a roundtable discussion.



