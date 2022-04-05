April 07, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

47 fire departments will train in Amboy

By Shaw Local News Network

Firefighters gather for instruction Saturday morning during extrication training at the Amboy Fire Department in an undated file photo. About 400 firefighters, mainly from Lee, Whiteside, Bureau, Ogle and Carroll counties, and 90 instructors attended a training school in Amboy, held every other year to teach extrication techniques, safety and tool use. (Alex T)

AMBOY- The Amboy Fire Department will be hosting its annual training event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Amboy Firehouse, 25 N. East Ave Opening ceremonies for the event will start at 8 a.m.

The training event will cover four areas of training: administration/leadership, fire/EMS, fire training, and EMS training. More than 47 fire departments will be attending from areas with the farthest attendees coming from the Wichita West Fire Department. Instructors from the event are from areas including Texas, New York, Louisiana, Chicago, and other locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. A Brotherhood event is scheduled to take place after the training event.

The rapid fire keynote lectures will be given by retired fire department leaders. They will be addressing operational and administration topics. The speakers will deliver their individual sessions throughout the day and will end with a roundtable discussion.


SVM Community BriefsAmboyFire DepartmentDixon