Roby scores 16, Thunder hold off Portland

Dixon native Isaiah Roby got another start, his seventh, and again scored in double figures in Oklahoma City’s 125-122 win over the Trail Blazers at Portland on Monday.

Roby shot 4-for-11 from the field to score 16 points. He was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. He had an assist, three rebounds and two blocks. He had 10 points in the first half alone, hitting 3-for-8 from the field – including a 3-pointer – as the Thunder built a 69-60 lead.

Roby also helped the Thunder come up with essentially a late stop by winning a jump ball over Carmelo Anthony with 20.4 seconds left with Oklahoma City up 123-117. The jump ball came after a successful coach’s challenge by the Thunder after referees had initially ruled that Damian Lillard had been fouled attempting a 3-pointer. Replays showed Lu Dort had made no contact with Lillard on the play, leading to the jump ball.

Still a week shy of his 23rd birthday, Roby was the oldest player in the Oklahoma City starting lineup as the Thunder once again went with the youthful lineup.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Thunder, who visit the Suns at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.