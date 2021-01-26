November 15, 2023
Roby scores 16, Thunder hold off Portland

By Eric Ingles
Isaiah Roby

Isaiah Roby (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Dixon native Isaiah Roby got another start, his seventh, and again scored in double figures in Oklahoma City’s 125-122 win over the Trail Blazers at Portland on Monday.

Roby shot 4-for-11 from the field to score 16 points. He was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. He had an assist, three rebounds and two blocks. He had 10 points in the first half alone, hitting 3-for-8 from the field – including a 3-pointer – as the Thunder built a 69-60 lead.

Roby also helped the Thunder come up with essentially a late stop by winning a jump ball over Carmelo Anthony with 20.4 seconds left with Oklahoma City up 123-117. The jump ball came after a successful coach’s challenge by the Thunder after referees had initially ruled that Damian Lillard had been fouled attempting a 3-pointer. Replays showed Lu Dort had made no contact with Lillard on the play, leading to the jump ball.

Still a week shy of his 23rd birthday, Roby was the oldest player in the Oklahoma City starting lineup as the Thunder once again went with the youthful lineup.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Thunder, who visit the Suns at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

