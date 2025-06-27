New Amboy fire chief answers the call

Duane Dickson has spent more than 30 years as both a volunteer and a full-time firefighter, rising to the rank of chief in November 2024 at the Amboy Fire Department. Having experience makes a big difference on a fire department team, he said. "I read this once, and it's so true: Listen to your older firefighters," Dickison said. "They've been around and they know a lot of insights. Like when to ventilate a building, there's a right time and a wrong time, listen to them, they know, they've been there – and probably when someone did it wrong. Experience really does matter in this service. Listen to them, and ask questions. Ask, ask ask. There are no dumb questions." (Cody Cutter)

AMBOY — When Duane Dickison first signed on as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Amboy nearly 35 years ago, he knew he’d be answering people’s calls for help. He just didn’t know that he’d someday be answering people calling him “Chief.”

But he’s getting used to it.

Dickison took over as chief of the Amboy Fire Department in November, and he’s had some pretty big fireboots to fill. He’s following in the footsteps of Jeff Bryant, who retired after more than 30 years on the job, the past decade as chief.

You won't always find Duane Dickison behind a desk in his role as the Amboy Fire Department's chief. He has tasks just like any other firefighter when on call for being on a small town department, but someone's got to be in the office during the day. (Cody Cutter)

The new role has brought not only greater responsibilities — with Dickison in command of around 35 firefighters and EMTs — but new ones too, as the department adjusts to having taken over Harmon’s fire department late last year.

“As the chief, you’re responsible for everybody on the scene,” Dickison said. “If it’s a car accident, you’re responsible for the people injured. If it’s a house fire, you’re responsible for getting them to Red Cross and responsible to your firemen, you’re responsible for other towns that come in because you’ve called them. It’s a lot more responsibility and a lot more than on scene just being there.”

Dickison’s firefighting journey has come full circle since he first started volunteering. After his first stint at Amboy, he traded turnout gear with Rock Falls’, where he served for 15 years before returning to Amboy, where he’s spent the past 17 years, with a couple of years out of the profession. Once back at his hometown department, he became an assistant chief in 2017, and served as an interim chief in the two months before Bryant’s retirement last September.

One of the most important pieces of advice he offers to junior firefighters is to trust in the experience of those who’ve been in the heat of the battle longer than they have. It’s advice that could save their life.

When he started as a volunteer, he didn’t have to look far for that experience. He found it in his uncle Gene Koehler, who served on the department at the time.

There is a shortage of firefighters across the nation, and Amboy's department is no different – it could use another 15 staff members, Amboy fire chief Duane Dickison said. Training and classes for prospective firefighters is paid for by the department, the gear is brand new, and "you're part of the family right here as soon as you walk through the door," Dickison said. (Cody Cutter)

“I read this once, and it’s so true: Listen to your older firefighters,” Dickison said. “They’ve been around and they know a lot of insights. Like when to ventilate a building — there’s a right time and a wrong time — listen to them; they know, they’ve been there, and probably when someone did it wrong. Experience really does matter in this service. Listen to them, and ask questions. Ask, ask ask. There are no dumb questions.”

Like many fire departments across the nation, one of the chief issues is the ongoing efforts to recruit and retain staff. Finding volunteers to be on call for what can be life-or-death duty is a challenge. Amboy could use about 15 more people on staff, Dickison said, and if someone has questions about answering call, he and his fellow firefighters are more than happy to help answer them, no matter what role the person might want to take on.

Training classes for prospective firefighters are paid for by the department, the gear is brand new — and as an added bonus: “You’re part of the family right here as soon as you walk through the door,” Dickison said.

“For anyone new coming in, we pay for it all,” Dickison said. “If you don’t like going interior on a fire, but you want to be a fireman, you can come and be a driver and we teach you how to pump. If you only want to come down and help clean the station, or roll a hose, you’re more than welcome to do anything. If you want to be an EMT and want nothing to do with fire, you’re more than welcome. We try to make it painless as possible. It’s a lot of commitment, but once you get that part, we try to make it enjoyable and a learning experience as much as we can.”

While trusting others’ experience is an important part of the job, becoming a person that others can trust is another — and once you’ve earned it? Well, there’s no better feeling, Dickison said.

“When you go in with your partner, you have to trust each other. That trust is huge. It makes you feel good and proud. Once you get that, there’s nothing better. You’re looking forward to the next exam, or the next fire to keep that bond going.”

Even in the chief’s role, Dickison is still hands on. He’s on the job, in the cab, and at the scene, just like any other firefighter on call. He can something be found behind the wheel of the rig, manning a hose, or attacking a fire. But when he gets a chance to stand back and supervise on a scene, seeing the things he was taught, and that he’s taught others, all play out is rewarding, he said. It makes all those long days and middle-of-the-night calls worth it.

“The people here, I can’t say enough about how good they are, which is a wonderful thing,” Dickison said. “We get along. We help each other. That’s very big in the fire service. If you’re pulling a hose and you need help, someone will jump right in and help. Everybody works together, and as a chief when you’re standing back and watching — when you get to — it’s good to see.”

The Amboy Fire Department serves Amboy and Harmon, with stations at 25 North East Avenue in Amboy and 102 West Main Street in Harmon. Looking to help the Amboy Fire Department as a firefighter on its staff, or in other capacities? Contact fire chief Duane Dickison at 815-857-2325. Find the department on Facebook, go to amboyfd.com or call for more information.