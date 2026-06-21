Three-bedroom home in Elmhurst sells for $1.32 million

A 3,056-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2014, has changed hands.

The house at 374 North Myrtle Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on June 3 for $1.32 million, or $430 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· A single-family home at 284 North Highland Avenue, sold in May, for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $437. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 432 North Ridgeland Avenue, in April, a 3,713-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.52 million, a price per square foot of $409.

· In April, a single-family home at 461 North Grantley Avenue sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $509.