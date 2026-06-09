Single-family home sells in Joliet for $430,000

A single-family residence located at 1108 Kolar Avenue in Joliet has a new owner since May 27.

The 2,256-square-foot home, built in 2017, was sold for $430,000, or $191 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,246 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1107 Van Dyke Road, in May, a 2,512-square-foot single-family home was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 8406 Coop Avenue, sold in May, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,618-square-foot single-family house at 8503 Sawyer Court sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.