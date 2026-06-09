Single-family home in Woodstock sells for $400,000

The single-family home located at 230 Ridgewood Drive in Woodstock was sold on May 26, for $400,000, or $308 per square foot.

The home, built in 1987, has an interior space of 1,298 square feet. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently been sold:

· A 1,637-square-foot single-family house at 308 Liberty Lane, sold in August 2025, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 301 Clover Chase Circle, in October 2025, a 2,023-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a 1,520-square-foot single-family home at 155 Lee Ann Lane sold for $333,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.