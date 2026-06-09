Geneva: Three-bedroom home goes for $435,000

The single-family home located at 620 Green Meadow Lane in Geneva was sold on May 28, for $435,000, or $238 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 1,829 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 5,060-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 662 Nichole Lane, in October 2025, a 1,879-square-foot single-family house was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,959-square-foot single-family residence at 680 Chandler Avenue sold for $473,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,368-square-foot single-family residence at 1484 Joshel Court, sold in July 2025, for $290,500, a price per square foot of $212. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.