Four-bedroom house sells for $500,000 in Oswego

A 2,289-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 317 Parker Place in Oswego was sold on May 26 for $500,000, or $218 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,996 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January, a single-family house at 600 Hawley Drive sold for $311,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 464 Valentine Way, sold in August 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 460 Valentine Way, in May, a 1,173-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $309,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.