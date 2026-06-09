Elmhurst: Single-family home sells for $1.1 million

A 2,587-square-foot single-family home, built in 1938, has changed hands.

The home at 280 South Chandler Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 21 for $1.1 million, or $425 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· In May, a single-family house at 324 South Poplar Avenue sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $418.

· A single-family residence at 244 South Linden Avenue, sold in April, for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $351.

· At 179 South Lawndale Avenue, in May, a 1,864-square-foot single-family home was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $448.