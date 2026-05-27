Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $790,000

A 2,662-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The home at 11 Manchester Lane in Elmhurst was sold on May 11 for $790,000, or $297 per square foot. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 474 South York Street, sold in April, for $592,000, a price per square foot of $400. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family home at 637 South Prospect Avenue sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $460.

· At 696 South Prospect Avenue, in April, a 1,954-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $682,000, a price per square foot of $349.