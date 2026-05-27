Single-family home sells for $560,000 in Plainfield

The single-family residence located at 25907 West Canyon Boulevard in Plainfield was sold on May 8. The purchase price was $560,000.

The house was built in 2016. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 10,586 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,921-square-foot single-family home at 13002 West Staggs Leap Trail, sold in March, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 26113 West Oakcrest Lane sold for $382,500, a price per square foot of $113.

· At 13113 West Skyline Drive, in October 2025, a 3,376-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.