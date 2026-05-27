Single-family home in Joliet sells for $315,000

The single-family home located at 3723 Harms Road in Joliet was sold on May 8, for $315,000, or $154 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,040 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 5,300-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family house at 21546 Victory Lake Way, sold in March, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $155.

· At 21531 Wolf Lake Way, in May, a 1,500-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· In March, a 1,373-square-foot single-family house at 21522 Lake St Clair Drive sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $193.