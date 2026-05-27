Sale closed in Huntley: $629,000 for a residential home

A 4,681-square-foot residential property, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 10985 Manhattan Drive in Huntley was sold on May 12 for $629,000, or $134 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,377 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently been purchased nearby:

· A residential property at 10780 Santa Fe Trail, sold in May, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $137.

· In May, a residential property at 10842 Timer Drive sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· At 10429 Fleetwood Street, in March, a 3,214-square-foot residential property was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $151.