Sale closed in Glen Ellyn: $1.25 million for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 431 Ridgewood Avenue in Glen Ellyn was sold on May 11, for $1.25 million, or $300 per square foot.

The home, built in 1923, has an interior space of 4,167 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April, a single-family home at 388 Hill Avenue sold for $1.07 million, a price per square foot of $366.

· A single-family residence at 583 Phillips Avenue, sold in April, for $1.52 million, a price per square foot of $390.

· At 171 Sunset Avenue, in March, a 3,734-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $428. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.