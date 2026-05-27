Sale closed in Geneva: $695,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 3813 Ridge Pointe Drive in Geneva was sold on May 15. The purchase price was $695,000. The property sits on a 6,764-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Geneva have recently been sold nearby:

· In May, a single-family home at 526 Windett Lane sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,686-square-foot single-family house at 502 Windett Lane, sold in November 2025, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 424 Bluegrass Lane, in November 2025, a 3,231-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.