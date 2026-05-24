What were the 9 most expensive homes sold in Ogle County in the week of May 11?

A single-family home in Polo that sold for $310,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of nine residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $145,889. The average price per square foot was $89.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $310,000, single-family home at 7561 West Judson Road

The sale of the single-family house at 7561 West Judson Road in Polo has been finalized. The price was $310,000. The deal was closed on April 23.

2. $285,000, single-family home at 8657 Hilltop Drive

A 1,490-square-foot single-family home at 8657 Hilltop Drive in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $191 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. The deal was finalized on April 20.

3. $155,000, single-family home at 922 Lincoln Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 922 Lincoln Avenue in Rochelle. The price was $155,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $82. The transaction was completed on April 17.

4. $136,000, single-family home at 502 North Walnut Avenue

A 1,751-square-foot single-family home at 502 North Walnut Avenue in Forreston has been sold. The total purchase price was $136,000, $78 per square foot. The home was built in 1904. The transaction was completed on April 22.

5. $125,000, single-family home at 6966 North Columbine Road

The single-family residence at 6966 North Columbine Road in Forreston has new owners. The price was $125,000. The deal was closed on April 20.

6. $125,000, single-family home at 219 East Hill Crest Drive

A 1,025-square-foot single-family house at 219 East Hill Crest Drive in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $125,000, $122 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. The deal was finalized on April 17.

7. $70,000, single-family home at 502 East Brayton Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 502 East Brayton Road in Mount Morris. The price was $70,000. The house was built in 1910. The deal was closed on April 21.

8. $65,000, single-family home at 8060 South Thorpe Road

The sale of the single-family home at 8060 South Thorpe Road in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $65,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $38. The transaction was completed on April 20.

9. $42,000, single-family home at 201 West Second Street

A 1,650-square-foot single-family house at 201 West Second Street in Leaf River has been sold. The total purchase price was $42,000, $25 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The deal was finalized on April 20.