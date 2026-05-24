What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kendall County, reported in the week of May 11?

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 54 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $359,058. The average price per square foot was $196.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $800,000, three-bedroom home at 12070 River Road

The single-family home at 12070 River Road in Plano has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 3,336 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30.

2. $560,000, single-family home at 38 Walnut Creek Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 38 Walnut Creek Lane in Oswego. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 2,713 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

3. $549,000, four-bedroom house at 1712 Scarlett Oak Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 1712 Scarlett Oak Court in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $549,000. The home was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 4.

4. $516,000, single-family home at 2434 Wythe Place

A 3,146-square-foot single-family home at 2434 Wythe Place in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $516,000, $164 per square foot. The house was built in 2013. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

5. $510,000, single-family home at 7654 Pin Oak Court

A 2,627-square-foot single-family house at 7654 Pin Oak Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $510,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 7.

6. $485,000, three-bedroom home at 502 Vernon Drive

A 2,304-square-foot single-family residence at 502 Vernon Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000, $211 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 6.

7. $476,000, four-bedroom house at 748 Versailles Parkway

A 2,764-square-foot single-family residence at 748 Versailles Parkway in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $476,000, $172 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

8. $472,000, single-family home at 882 North Carly Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 882 North Carly Circle in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $472,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,439 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 6.

9. $452,000, single-family home at 1334 Walsh Drive

The single-family house at 1334 Walsh Drive in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $452,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The deal was closed on May 7.

10. $450,000, four-bedroom house at 1800 Diamond Creek Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1800 Diamond Creek Lane in Aurora. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.