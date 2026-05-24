What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DuPage / Cook County, reported in the week of May 11?

A single-family home in Glencoe that sold for $7.25 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 2,204 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $480,101, or $266 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $7.25 million, five-bedroom home at 219 Lincoln Drive

A 8,426-square-foot single-family residence at 219 Lincoln Drive in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $7,250,000, $860 per square foot. The house was built in 2025. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 29.

2. $6.05 million, single-family home at 1722 North Burling Street

The sale of the single-family home at 1722 North Burling Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $6,050,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 7,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $829. The house features eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 7.

3. $5 million, single-family home at 525 Ash Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 525 Ash Street in Winnetka. The price was $5 million. The house was built in 2024 and the living area totals 4,450 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,122. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

4. $4.13 million, six-bedroom house at 2730 North Magnolia Avenue

The single-family house at 2730 North Magnolia Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $4,125,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 6,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $665. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 6.

5. $3.75 million, six-bedroom home at 4427 North Hermitage Avenue

A 7,000-square-foot single-family residence at 4427 North Hermitage Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,750,000, $536 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

6. $3.63 million, townhouse at 53 East Bellevue Place

A 6,500-square-foot townhouse at 53 East Bellevue Place in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,625,000, $558 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 7.

7. $3.5 million, six-bedroom home at 420 South Park Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 420 South Park Avenue in Hinsdale has been finalized. The price was $3,500,000. The house was built in 1917 and has a living area of 6,765 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $517. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

8. $3.45 million, single-family home at 1139 West Altgeld Street

The single-family home at 1139 West Altgeld Street in Chicago has new owners. The price was $3,450,000. The house was built in 1878 and has a living area of 1,864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,851. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 1.

9. $2.73 million, condominium at 435 North Michigan Avenue, Unit 1403

A 3,345-square-foot condominium at 435 North Michigan Avenue, Unit 1403 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,725,000, $815 per square foot. The condo was built in 2021. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 1.

10. $2.68 million, condominium at 405 West Armitage Avenue, Unit 4N

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 405 West Armitage Avenue, Unit 4N in Chicago. The price was $2.68 million. The house was built in 2026 and the living area totals 2,582 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,037. The condo features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.