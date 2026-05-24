Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kankakee County, reported in the week of May 11

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County in the past week.

In total, 25 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $234,580. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $600,000, single-family home at 5265 East 4000n Road

The single-family residence at 5265 East 4000n Road in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $600,000. The deal was closed on May 1.

2. $535,000, single-family home at 1138 Cotes de Bourg

The sale of the single-family residence at 1138 Cotes de Bourg in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $535,000. The transaction was completed on April 29.

3. $480,500, property at 324 North 13500e Road

A sale has been finalized for the property at 324 North 13500e Road in Momence. The price was $480,500. The deal was finalized on May 1.

4. $385,000, rural residence at 3642 West 7940n Road

The rural residence at 3642 West 7940n Road in Manteno has new owners. The price was $385,000. The transaction was completed on May 1.

5. $382,000, single-family home at 214 Greenbriar Lane

The single-family residence at 214 Greenbriar Lane in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $382,000. The deal was finalized on May 1.

6. $335,500, single-family home at 1588 Bittersweet Drive

The single-family residence at 1588 Bittersweet Drive in St. Anne has new owners. The price was $335,500. The deal was closed on May 1.

7. $335,000, single-family home at 1687 Jennifer Drive

The single-family residence at 1687 Jennifer Drive in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $335,000. The deal was finalized on April 28.

8. $300,000, single-family home at 428 Jeffery Drive

The single-family residence at 428 Jeffery Drive in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000. The deal was closed on April 29.

9. $255,000, single-family home at 9 Weft Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 9 Weft Road in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $255,000. The transaction was completed on May 1.

10. $250,000, single-family home at 1 Hilgert Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1 Hilgert Court in Grant Park. The price was $250,000. The deal was finalized on April 28.