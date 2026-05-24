Single-family home sells in Marseilles for $537,500

A 2,938-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 2935 Cottonwood Lane in Marseilles was sold on May 7 for $537,500, or $183 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The lot of the property covers an area of 5.7 acres.

Other homes in Marseilles that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 2936 Hickory Lane, in September 2025, a 2,884-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· A 2,774-square-foot single-family residence at 2282 North 30th Road, sold in August 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $108.

· In July 2025, a 3,202-square-foot single-family residence at 2998 Hickory Lane sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $147.