Single-family home built in 1925 in Berwyn goes for $455,000

A 1,136-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1925, has changed hands.

The house at 2623 Euclid Avenue in Berwyn was sold on May 8 for $455,000, or $401 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 3,750 square feet.

Other homes in Berwyn have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family house at 2634 Clarence Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $280,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 2535 Oak Park Avenue, in September 2025, a single-family home was sold for $337,500. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In January 2025, a 1,311-square-foot single-family home at 2627 Clarence Avenue sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.