Sale closed in Sycamore: $483,000 for a four-bedroom house

The single-family house located at 311 Alden Drive in Sycamore was sold on May 1, for $483,000, or $261 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 1,848 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 11,326-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· At 2337 Coventry Circle in Sycamore, in March, a single-family residence was sold for $490,500.

· A single-family home at 2251 Coventry Circle in Sycamore, sold in April, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.