Sale closed in Joliet: $375,000 for a three-bedroom home

A single-family residence located at 506 Oneida Street in Joliet changed ownership on May 6.

The 2,088-square-foot house, built in 1902, was sold for $375,000, or $180 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on an 8,901-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· In November 2025, a 1,262-square-foot single-family home at 419 Oneida Street sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· A 2,160-square-foot single-family house at 113 North Center Street, sold in February, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· At 16 Ivy Street, in January, a 1,409-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $142. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.