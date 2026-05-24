Sale closed in Huntley: $580,000 for a residential home

A residential property located at 11703 Barberry Court in Huntley has a new owner since May 7.

The 4,954-square-foot home, built in 2008, was sold for $580,000, or $117 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been sold:

· A residential property at 10122 Jonamac Avenue, sold in March, for $495,000.

· In April, a residential property at 11860 Niagra Lane sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 10705 Rushmore Lane, in March, a 2,870-square-foot residential property was sold for $429,000, a price per square foot of $149.