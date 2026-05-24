Sale closed in Batavia: $849,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 2706 Duncan Lane in Batavia has a new owner since May 11.

The 4,073-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $849,000, or $208 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to three parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 3,237-square-foot single-family home at 2807 Weaver Lane sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $270. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,274-square-foot single-family residence at 2304 Collins Court, sold in September 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 122 North Daniels Drive, in February 2025, a 2,262-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.