Oswego: Four-bedroom house goes for $535,000

A 2,329-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 404 Kent Court in Oswego was sold on May 13 for $535,000, or $230 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 41 Eastfield Road in Oswego, in August 2025, a 1,424-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $327,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,040-square-foot single-family house at 44 Eastfield Road in Oswego, sold in October 2025, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In April, a single-family home at 313 Kensington Drive in Oswego sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.