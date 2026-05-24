How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Lee County / Whiteside, reported May 11 to 17?

A single-family home in Rock Falls that sold for $265,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside over the past week.

The county saw a total of 15 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $111,075. The average price per square foot was $80.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $265,000, three-bedroom home at 27829 Larson Street

The sale of the single-family house at 27829 Larson Street in Rock Falls has been finalized. The price was $265,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,875 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

2. $246,000, single-family home at 10056 Sommers Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 10056 Sommers Street in Rock Falls. The price was $246,000. The transaction was completed on April 28.

3. $185,000, single-family home at 802 East 19th Street

A 2,285-square-foot single-family home at 802 East 19th Street in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000, $81 per square foot. The home was built in 1966. The deal was finalized on April 29.

4. $175,000, single-family home at 507 6th Avenue

The single-family home at 507 6th Avenue in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,000. The transaction was completed on April 27.

5. $165,000, single-family home at 910 West 19th Street

The single-family house at 910 West 19th Street in Sterling has new owners. The price was $165,000. The deal was finalized on April 29.

6. $150,000, single-family home at 14915 Sand Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 14915 Sand Road in Fulton has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The deal was closed on April 27.

7. $144,000, single-family home at 200 North Church Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 200 North Church Street in Albany. The price was $144,000. The deal was closed on April 23.

8. $90,500, single-family home at 117 West Wall Street

The single-family home at 117 West Wall Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $90,500. The transaction was completed on April 27.

9. $70,000, single-family home at 101 North Jackson Street

The single-family residence at 101 North Jackson Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $70,000. The deal was finalized on April 23.

10. $42,500, single-family home at 301 North Church Street

The single-family home at 301 North Church Street in Albany has new owners. The price was $42,500. The transaction was completed on April 27.