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How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in La Salle County, reported in the week of May 11?

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By United Robots

A single-family home in Somonauk that sold for $775,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 26 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $184,212. The average price per square foot was $115.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $775,000, single-family home at 3 Holiday Drive

A 2,096-square-foot single-family residence at 3 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has been sold. The total purchase price was $775,000, $370 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The deal was finalized on April 27.

2. $300,000, single-family home at 1740 Lake Holiday Drive, Apt. 204C

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1740 Lake Holiday Drive, Apt. 204C in Sandwich. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1968 and the living area totals 2,004 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was closed on April 30.

3. $269,000, single-family home at 2450 North State Route 178

The single-family residence at 2450 North State Route 178 in Oglesby has new owners. The price was $269,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,786 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $151. The transaction was completed on April 30.

4. $260,000, single-family home at 4673 East 29th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 4673 East 29th Road in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $260,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,939 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The transaction was completed on April 29.

5. $249,000, single-family home at 1508 North 1329th Road

A 1,366-square-foot single-family residence at 1508 North 1329th Road in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $249,000, $182 per square foot. The home was built in 1963. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29.

6. $247,500, single-family home at 2225 3rd Street

A 1,441-square-foot single-family residence at 2225 3rd Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $247,500, $172 per square foot. The home was built in 1914. The deal was finalized on April 30.

7. $235,000, single-family home at 934 Evans Street

A 1,784-square-foot single-family residence at 934 Evans Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $235,000, $132 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on April 28.

8. $199,000, single-family home at 331 West Lincoln Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 331 West Lincoln Street in Utica. The price was $199,000. The house was built in 1885 and the living area totals 1,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $124. The transaction was completed on April 27.

9. $178,000, single-family home at 1415 Plain Street

The single-family residence at 1415 Plain Street in Peru has new owners. The price was $178,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The deal was closed on April 27.

10. $175,000, single-family home at 19 Capri Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 19 Capri Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $175,000. The home was built in 1975 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The deal was finalized on April 28.

Real EstateUnited RobotsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesLa Salle County