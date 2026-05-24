How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Grundy County, reported in the week of May 11?

A rural residence in Minooka that sold for $950,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 13 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $396,162, or $185 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $950,000, rural residence at 502 West Mondamin Street

A 5,600-square-foot rural residence at 502 West Mondamin Street in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $170 per square foot. The transaction was completed on April 30.

2. $645,000, single-family home at 26526 South Justin Drive

The single-family residence at 26526 South Justin Drive in Channahon has new owners. The price was $645,000. The deal was closed on April 29.

3. $430,000, single-family home at 2048 Waters Edge Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2048 Waters Edge Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $430,000. The deal was finalized on May 4.

4. $425,000, single-family home at 2510 East Girot Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2510 East Girot Lane in Coal City. The price was $425,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The deal was closed on April 29.

5. $395,000, single-family home at 3560 Bass Court

A 1,772-square-foot single-family residence at 3560 Bass Court in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $223 per square foot. The home was built in 1966. The deal was finalized on April 29.

6. $367,000, single-family home at 1810 Jana Lane

The single-family residence at 1810 Jana Lane in Morris has new owners. The price was $367,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 3,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $118. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

7. $362,000, single-family home at 6020 Saratoga Road

A 1,967-square-foot single-family residence at 6020 Saratoga Road in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $362,000, $184 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The transaction was completed on April 30.

8. $344,900, residential home at 105 Blackhawk Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 105 Blackhawk Drive in Minooka. The price was $344,900. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,266 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

9. $323,200, single-family home at 526 Lily Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 526 Lily Court in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $323,200. The home was built in 2011 and has a living area of 1,748 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The deal was finalized on April 29.

10. $308,000, single-family home at 204 North Wabasso Street

A 1,107-square-foot single-family residence at 204 North Wabasso Street in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $308,000, $278 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on May 1.