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How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in McHenry County in the week of May 11?

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By United Robots

A residential home in Barrington that sold for $2.23 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 106 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $397,140. The average price per square foot was $206.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.23 million, residential home at 1 Rock Ridge Road

A 11,053-square-foot residential property at 1 Rock Ridge Road in Barrington has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,225,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 28.

2. $1.13 million, residential home at 795 Oak Court

A 1,892-square-foot residential property at 795 Oak Court in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,127,000, $596 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 1.

3. $1.03 million, residential home at 3513 Deep Wood Drive

The sale of the residential property at 3513 Deep Wood Drive in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $1,025,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 6,199 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The house features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 28.

4. $975,000, residential home at 5012 West Lake Shore Drive

The residential property at 5012 West Lake Shore Drive in Wonder Lake has new owners. The price was $975,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,484 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $280. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 28.

5. $925,000, residential home at 6418 Carrie Court

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 6418 Carrie Court in Crystal Lake. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 5,849 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $158. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 28.

6. $869,999, single-family home at 8610 Steeple Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 8610 Steeple Lane in Spring Grove has been finalized. The price was $869,999. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 6,705 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $130. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 27.

7. $750,000, residential home at 7415 Forest Oak Drive

The residential property at 7415 Forest Oak Drive in McHenry has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 4,470 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 27.

8. $735,000, residential home at 5304 Rita Avenue

A 3,308-square-foot residential property at 5304 Rita Avenue in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $735,000, $222 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30.

9. $695,000, residential home at 12530 Garlieb Drive

The residential property at 12530 Garlieb Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $695,000. The deal was closed on April 30.

10. $675,000, residential home at 5509 Sequoia Trail

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 5509 Sequoia Trail in Crystal Lake. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 3,140 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

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