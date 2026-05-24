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How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Will County, reported May 11 to 17?

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By United Robots

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.34 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 121 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $381,711. The average price per square foot was $206.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.34 million, four-bedroom home at 3559 Scottsdale Circle

A 4,434-square-foot single-family house at 3559 Scottsdale Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,335,000, $301 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 29.

2. $830,000, single-family home at 3212 Bennett Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3212 Bennett Drive in Naperville. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 3,134 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $265. The deal was closed on April 30.

3. $815,000, single-family home at 305 Chick Evans Street

The sale of the single-family home at 305 Chick Evans Street in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $815,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,404 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The deal was finalized on April 30.

4. $770,000, single-family home at 51 Kaffel Court

The single-family home at 51 Kaffel Court in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $770,000. The deal was closed on April 29.

5. $735,000, single-family home at 25736 West Sunnymere Drive

A 4,247-square-foot single-family residence at 25736 West Sunnymere Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $735,000, $173 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The transaction was completed on April 29.

6. $720,000, four-bedroom home at 18753 Rosewood Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 18753 Rosewood Lane in Mokena. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,857 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 28.

7. $703,000, single-family home at 388 Du Pahze Street

A 2,807-square-foot single-family house at 388 Du Pahze Street in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $703,000, $250 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 29.

8. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 1120 Colgate Court

A 2,756-square-foot single-family residence at 1120 Colgate Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $254 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 17.

9. $675,000, single-family home at 1022 Prestwick Drive

The single-family home at 1022 Prestwick Drive in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 3,218 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 29.

10. $650,000, four-bedroom home at 1472 Misty Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 1472 Misty Lane in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

Real EstateUnited RobotsWill CountyNapervillePlainfieldWill County Front Headlines