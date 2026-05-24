How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, reported May 11 to 17?

A single-family home in Elburn that sold for $1.27 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 155 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $422,530. The average price per square foot was $232.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.27 million, single-family home at 41W219 Forest Lane

The single-family home at 41W219 Forest Lane in Elburn has new owners. The price was $1,272,500. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 4,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $260. The deal was finalized on May 7.

2. $965,000, single-family home at 575 Persimmon Drive

A 3,634-square-foot single-family house at 575 Persimmon Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $965,000, $266 per square foot. The home was built in 1986. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

3. $900,000, single-family home at 2347 Bird Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2347 Bird Lane in Batavia. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 4,372 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features five bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $875,000, three-bedroom home at 5N730 Pearson Drive

A 1,845-square-foot single-family house at 5N730 Pearson Drive in Wayne has been sold. The total purchase price was $875,000, $474 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 7.

5. $850,000, four-bedroom home at 1580 Turnberry Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 1580 Turnberry Court in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 4.

6. $825,000, single-family home at 0N049 Holland Lane

A 2,707-square-foot single-family home at 0N049 Holland Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $825,000, $305 per square foot. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 4.

7. $810,000, single-family home at 41W716 Hunters Hill Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 41W716 Hunters Hill Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $810,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,386 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $339. The deal was finalized on May 5.

8. $794,000, single-family home at 3353 Harvest Ridge Road

A 3,635-square-foot single-family home at 3353 Harvest Ridge Road in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $794,000, $218 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

9. $785,000, single-family home at 41W815 Bowgren Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 41W815 Bowgren Drive in Elburn. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,358 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The transaction was completed on May 4.

10. $720,000, property at 999 Sunset Road, Apt. 1

The property at 999 Sunset Road, Apt. 1 in Geneva has new owners. The price was $720,000. The property was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,348 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $534. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 5.