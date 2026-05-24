Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, reported May 11 to 17?

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family home in Elburn that sold for $1.27 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 155 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $422,530. The average price per square foot was $232.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.27 million, single-family home at 41W219 Forest Lane

The single-family home at 41W219 Forest Lane in Elburn has new owners. The price was $1,272,500. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 4,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $260. The deal was finalized on May 7.

2. $965,000, single-family home at 575 Persimmon Drive

A 3,634-square-foot single-family house at 575 Persimmon Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $965,000, $266 per square foot. The home was built in 1986. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

3. $900,000, single-family home at 2347 Bird Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2347 Bird Lane in Batavia. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 4,372 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features five bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $875,000, three-bedroom home at 5N730 Pearson Drive

A 1,845-square-foot single-family house at 5N730 Pearson Drive in Wayne has been sold. The total purchase price was $875,000, $474 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 7.

5. $850,000, four-bedroom home at 1580 Turnberry Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 1580 Turnberry Court in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 4.

6. $825,000, single-family home at 0N049 Holland Lane

A 2,707-square-foot single-family home at 0N049 Holland Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $825,000, $305 per square foot. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 4.

7. $810,000, single-family home at 41W716 Hunters Hill Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 41W716 Hunters Hill Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $810,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,386 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $339. The deal was finalized on May 5.

8. $794,000, single-family home at 3353 Harvest Ridge Road

A 3,635-square-foot single-family home at 3353 Harvest Ridge Road in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $794,000, $218 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

9. $785,000, single-family home at 41W815 Bowgren Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 41W815 Bowgren Drive in Elburn. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,358 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The transaction was completed on May 4.

10. $720,000, property at 999 Sunset Road, Apt. 1

The property at 999 Sunset Road, Apt. 1 in Geneva has new owners. The price was $720,000. The property was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,348 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $534. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 5.

Real EstateUnited RobotsKane County Front HeadlinesSt. CharlesKane CountyElburnBatavia