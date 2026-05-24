How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in DeKalb County, reported May 11-17?

A single-family home in Somonauk that sold for $650,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.

In total, 20 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $316,800. The average price per square foot was $207.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $650,000, single-family home at 13230 Chicago Road

A 2,780-square-foot single-family home at 13230 Chicago Road in Somonauk has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $234 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 24.

2. $605,000, residential home at 1621 Parkside Drive

The residential property at 1621 Parkside Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $605,000. The deal was finalized on April 28.

3. $507,500, three-bedroom home at 905 Tall Grass Court

The sale of the single-family house at 905 Tall Grass Court in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $507,500. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,197 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 22.

4. $400,000, single-family home at 579 Bayfield Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 579 Bayfield Drive in DeKalb. The price was $400,000. The deal was finalized on April 28.

5. $396,000, single-family home at 328 West Chester Drive

The single-family house at 328 West Chester Drive in Maple Park has new owners. The price was $396,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,178 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The house features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 22.

6. $365,000, single-family home at 6059 Pioneer Terrace

The sale of the single-family home at 6059 Pioneer Terrace in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $365,000. The transaction was completed on April 28.

7. $350,000, four-bedroom house at 28007 Brickville Road

A 1,976-square-foot single-family residence at 28007 Brickville Road in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. The home features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on April 27.

8. $300,000, property at 16202 Pritchard Road

A sale has been finalized for the property at 16202 Pritchard Road in Maple Park. The price was $300,000. The deal was closed on April 22.

9. $276,500, single-family home at 306 South 5th Street

The single-family home at 306 South 5th Street in Kirkland has new owners. The price was $276,500. The transaction was completed on April 27.

10. $276,000, single-family home at 1193 Rose Drive

A 1,372-square-foot single-family residence at 1193 Rose Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $276,000, $201 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 22.