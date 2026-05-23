Single-family home sells for $315,000 in Bourbonnais

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The house at 1565 Stefanie Lane in Bourbonnais was sold on May 8. The purchase price was $315,000. The property occupies a lot of 10,191 square feet.

Other homes in Bourbonnais have recently been sold nearby:

· In March, a single-family residence at 1533 Stefanie Lane sold for $330,000.

· At 1613 Stefanie Lane, in February, a single-family residence was sold for $310,000.

· A single-family residence at 1551 Carver Circle, sold in July 2025, for $329,000.