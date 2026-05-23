Sale closed in Princeton: $152,500 for a single-family home

A single-family home, built in 1980, has changed hands.

The house at 824 West Marquette Street in Princeton was sold on May 4. The purchase price was $152,500. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Princeton that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family residence at 1111 North Jacqualine Lane, sold in June 2025, for $180,000.

· At 1051 West Lora Avenue, in June 2025, a single-family house was sold for $190,000.

· In August 2025, a single-family home at 901 North Knox Street sold for $93,000.