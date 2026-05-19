Single-family home in Princeton sells for $370,000

The single-family home located at 2331 East Amelia Drive in Princeton was sold on April 28. The purchase price was $370,000.

The home was built in 2003. The property sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Other homes in Princeton that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 12369 East Il Highway 26 Drive, in October 2025, a single-family house was sold for $222,500.

· In March, a single-family residence at 2280 East Timber Ridge Drive sold for $289,000.

· A single-family home at 2710 East Woodside Drive, sold in June 2025, for $300,000.