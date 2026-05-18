Streator: Single-family home sells for $249,000

The single-family residence located at 1508 North 1329th Road in Streator was sold on April 29, for $249,000, or $182 per square foot.

The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,366 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.3 acres.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1519 North 1329th Road in Streator, in January 2025, a 1,144-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $127,000, a price per square foot of $111.

· A 1,647-square-foot single-family residence at 1310 North 15th Road in Streator, sold in August 2025, for $203,000, a price per square foot of $123.