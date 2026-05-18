Sale closed in Hinsdale: $1.73 million for a single-family home built in 1931

The single-family home located at 639 South Grant Street in Hinsdale was sold on April 30, for $1.73 million, or $648 per square foot.

The home, built in 1931, has an interior space of 2,664 square feet. This three-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,952-square-foot single-family residence at 601 South Grant Street, sold in August 2025, for $1.5 million, a price per square foot of $508.

· At 622 South Washington Street, in August 2025, a 3,078-square-foot single-family house was sold for $2.45 million, a price per square foot of $796.

· In July 2025, a 3,013-square-foot single-family home at 122 South 5th Street sold for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $556.