What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, reported in the week of May 4?

A residential home in Wonder Lake that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 86 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $382,592, or $195 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $900,000, residential home at 4612 West Lake Shore Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 4612 West Lake Shore Drive in Wonder Lake. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 2,586 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $348. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 20.

2. $790,000, residential home at 6209 Whiteoak Drive

A 3,425-square-foot residential property at 6209 Whiteoak Drive in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $790,000, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was closed on April 20.

3. $775,000, residential home at 4017 Niblick Court

The sale of the residential property at 4017 Niblick Court in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,518 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $308. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

4. $643,000, single-family home at 7209 Ridge Court

The single-family house at 7209 Ridge Court in Spring Grove has new owners. The price was $643,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,130 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 21.

5. $615,000, single-family home at 11909 Heron Drive

A 2,743-square-foot single-family home at 11909 Heron Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $615,000, $224 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 23.

6. $600,000, residential home at 317 Sterling Circle

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 317 Sterling Circle in Cary. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 4,932 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 21.

7. $575,000, residential home at 2660 Harnish Drive

A 2,140-square-foot residential property at 2660 Harnish Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $575,000, $269 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 21.

8. $550,000, three-bedroom house at 3428 Kings Lair Drive

The single-family residence at 3428 Kings Lair Drive in Spring Grove has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,476 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 21.

9. $550,000, residential home at 6610 Hillside Road

The sale of the residential property at 6610 Hillside Road in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1879 and has a living area of 2,657 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The deal was finalized on April 20.

10. $545,000, residential home at 7 Falcon Ridge Court

A 2,085-square-foot residential property at 7 Falcon Ridge Court in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $545,000, $261 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 20.