What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Ogle County, reported April 27-May 10?

A rural residence in Esmond that sold for $4.26 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 15 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $443,290. The average price per square foot was $343.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $4.26 million, rural residence at 3853 North Bennett Road

A 2,184-square-foot property at 3853 North Bennett Road in Esmond has been sold. The total purchase price was $4,262,852, $1,952 per square foot. The deal was finalized on April 15.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 7580 South Woodlawn Road

The sale of the single-family house at 7580 South Woodlawn Road in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The transaction was completed on April 13.

3. $280,000, single-family home at 148 Prairie Moon Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 148 Prairie Moon Drive in Davis Junction. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,524 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The deal was closed on April 10.

4. $240,000, single-family home at 5872 South Beebe Drive

The single-family home at 5872 South Beebe Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $240,000. The home was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The deal was finalized on April 10.

5. $170,500, single-family home at 7913 Oak Street

The single-family house at 7913 Oak Street in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,500. The deal was closed on April 14.

6. $170,000, single-family home at 908 14th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 908 14th Street in Rochelle. The price was $170,000. The house was built in 1960. The transaction was completed on April 16.

7. $170,000, single-family home at 307 Errett Road

A 1,073-square-foot single-family residence at 307 Errett Road in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000, $158 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The transaction was completed on April 10.

8. $165,000, property at 907 Carlisle Drive, Apt. A

The property at 907 Carlisle Drive, Apt. A in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000. The deal was finalized on April 16.

9. $165,000, single-family home at 7424 North River Road

The sale of the single-family home at 7424 North River Road in Byron has been finalized. The price was $165,000. The home was built in 1949 and has a living area of 2,081 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $79. The deal was closed on April 14.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 201 Main Street

The single-family residence at 201 Main Street in Kings has new owners. The price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on April 14.