What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in La Salle County, reported May 4 to 10?

A single-family home in Earlville that sold for $485,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 22 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $208,545, or $146 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $485,000, single-family home at 4731 East 10th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4731 East 10th Road in Earlville. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 2,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $212. The deal was finalized on April 20.

2. $410,000, single-family home at 601 Fowler Street

The single-family residence at 601 Fowler Street in Millington has new owners. The price was $410,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,642 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The deal was closed on April 20.

3. $385,000, single-family home at 1239 Tower Drive

A 1,984-square-foot single-family residence at 1239 Tower Drive in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $194 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The transaction was completed on April 20.

4. $320,000, single-family home at 586 Holiday Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 586 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $320,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,684 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The transaction was completed on April 23.

5. $295,000, single-family home at 3771 East 2708th Road

A 1,120-square-foot single-family residence at 3771 East 2708th Road in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $263 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The deal was closed on April 22.

6. $255,000, single-family home at 154 East Us Highway 34

A 2,190-square-foot single-family residence at 154 East Us Highway 34 in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $255,000, $116 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. The deal was finalized on April 20.

7. $250,000, single-family home at 414 Pontiac Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 414 Pontiac Street in Tonica. The price was $250,000. The house living area totals 2,131 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The transaction was completed on April 20.

8. $245,000, residential home at 845 Hitt Street

The sale of the residential property at 845 Hitt Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The home was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,190 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The deal was finalized on April 22.

9. $225,000, single-family home at 2116 14th Street

A 1,558-square-foot single-family residence at 2116 14th Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $225,000, $144 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The deal was closed on April 22.

10. $220,000, single-family home at 1802 Juniper Drive

The single-family residence at 1802 Juniper Drive in Peru has new owners. The price was $220,000. The home was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,341 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The deal was finalized on April 23.