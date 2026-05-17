What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kane County, May 4-10?

A residential home in St. Charles that sold for $4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

In total, 140 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $455,270, or $236 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $4 million, residential home at 2450 Persimmon Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 2450 Persimmon Drive in St. Charles. The price was $4 million. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 9,512 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $421. The house features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 28.

2. $1.27 million, four-bedroom home at 1186 Willowgate Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1186 Willowgate Lane in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $1,265,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,723 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $465. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 27.

3. $1.26 million, four-bedroom house at 22 Aintree Road

A 3,679-square-foot single-family residence at 22 Aintree Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,260,000, $342 per square foot. The home was built in 1986. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

4. $1.15 million, single-family home at 405 South 1st Street

A 2,559-square-foot single-family home at 405 South 1st Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,150,000, $449 per square foot. The house was built in 2011. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

5. $1.13 million, single-family home at 3N756 East Laura Ingalls Wilder Road

The single-family home at 3N756 East Laura Ingalls Wilder Road in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,130,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,466 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $326. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 1.

6. $960,000, four-bedroom house at 1028 South 5th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1028 South 5th Street in St. Charles. The price was $960,000. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 3,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $320. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

7. $835,000, residential home at 884 Twin Elms Lane, Apt. 1

The residential property at 884 Twin Elms Lane, Apt. 1 in Batavia has new owners. The price was $835,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 4,676 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The home features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 27.

8. $815,000, single-family home at 348 Branson Drive

The single-family residence at 348 Branson Drive in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $815,000. The deal was closed on April 24.

9. $802,500, single-family home at 1304 Hawkins Court

A 3,588-square-foot single-family residence at 1304 Hawkins Court in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $802,500, $224 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The house features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 27.

10. $740,000, single-family home at 948 Bluestem Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 948 Bluestem Drive in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $740,000. The transaction was completed on April 30.